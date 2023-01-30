McNally Capital-backed Re-Sourcing acquires executive staffing firm Conexus

Re-Sourcing was founded in 2003

The Re-Sourcing Group, a portfolio company of McNally Capital, has acquired Conexus, a California-based provider of high-end interim consulting, executive search and direct hire talent acquisition solutions in the areas of finance and accounting, technology and human resources. No financial terms were disclosed.

Headquartered in New York City, Re-Sourcing is a provider of strategic staffing, consulting, and direct hire solutions.

“My partners and I decided we wanted to find a fitting firm to continue accelerating us towards our goal of building a $100 million business. It was clear Re-Sourcing was the perfect partner for us to grow with,” said Conexus co-founder Mike Kelly, in a statement. “Their unique structure will allow us to continue as equity holders and operators of our business while maintaining our culture and brand. The added benefits of Re-Sourcing’s significant resources, systems, and experience scaling businesses made our decision easy.”

Based in Chicago, McNally Capital was founded in 2008 by the McNally family, who owned and operated Rand McNally & Company,