McNally Capital-backed Xcelerate merges with cybersecurity and engineering firm VMD

Xcelerate Solutions, a portfolio company of McNally Capital, has merged with VMD Corp, a Fairfax Virginia-based cybersecurity, agile engineering, and critical infrastructure protection firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Xcelerate is a defense and national security company.

“We are excited to welcome VMD to Xcelerate and the broader McNally Capital portfolio. Like Xcelerate, VMD has built a reputation for trusted delivery, deep technical talent, and engineering prowess. We believe this will provide a solid foundation for future growth,” said Michael Ember, vice president of McNally Capital in a statement.

Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel for this transaction while Nelson Mullins provided legal counsel on behalf of VMD.

McNally invests in the lower middle market. The firm was formed by the McNally family, who owned and operated Rand McNally & Company.