McNally Capital taps Rassey as co-CEO and managing partner

Rassey's career includes over 12 years with McKinsey & Company, where he was a partner.

He also co-founded Fast Radius, where he served as CEO and chairman

Based in Chicago, McNally Capital is focused on acquiring lower middle-market businesses in the aerospace & defense/national security, industrial products & services, and business services industries

The firm was founded in 2007

McNally Capital has named Lou Rassey as co-CEO and managing partner.

“We are proud of McNally Capital’s distinctive track record and the foundation we have built over the past fifteen years as a leading private equity manager and advisory firm. It’s clear that bringing Lou on in this leadership role will further accelerate our progress,” said Ward McNally, founder, co-CEO, and managing partner in a statement. “Over the past eight years, Lou has become a highly trusted and respected colleague through his advisory role as an industry partner of McNally Capital. He is a proven leader who aligns with our vision for scaling the firm and holds himself to our high standards and values.”

Rassey’s career includes over 12 years with McKinsey & Company, where he was a partner. After McKinsey, he co-founded Fast Radius, where he served as CEO and chairman.

Based in Chicago, McNally Capital is focused on acquiring lower middle-market businesses in the aerospace & defense/national security, industrial products & services, and business services industries.

McNally founded the firm in 2007. He is a sixth-generation member of the McNally family, which owned and operated Rand McNally & Company for over 100 years until its sale in 1997.