McNally Capital to divest Advanced Micro Instruments to Enpro

McNally Capital has agreed to sell Advanced Micro Instruments Inc, a Costa Mesa, California-based provider of highly engineered, application-specific analyzers and sensing technologies. The buyer is Enpro Inc. No financial terms were disclosed.

AMI serves customers in the midstream natural gas, biogas, industrial processing, cryogenics, food processing, laboratory, wastewater, and aerospace markets.

On the deal, Adam Lerner, a partner at McNally Capital, said in a statement, “The sale of AMI highlights the merits and strength of McNally Capital’s value creation process, directly impacting our investors and management teams throughout a full transaction lifecycle. It is also a testament to our differentiated investment strategy of successfully bringing industry expertise to founder-owned businesses to not only support but greatly enhance their growth journey.”

William Blair served as the sell-side advisor to AMI. Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel supporting the transaction on behalf of the sellers.

McNally invests in the lower middle market. The private equity firm was formed by the McNally family, who owned and operated McNally & Company.