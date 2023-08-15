Medical staffing agency Hardenbergh Group secures investment from BV

Silvermark Partners LLC served as financial advisor to Hardenbergh Group on the deal.

BV Investment Partners has made an investment in Hardenbergh Group, a Livonia, Michigan-based provider of clinical professional staffing, consulting, physician peer review and outsourced solutions to healthcare organizations. No financial terms were disclosed.

The company was founded in 1991 by Mary Hardenbergh.

On the deal, Matt Siatczynski, vice president of BV, said in a statement, “We look forward to working with Daniel and the entire Hardenbergh team to build on the strong foundation in place today, expanding the scope of Hardenbergh’s solutions to help address health systems’ critical GRC requirements and ever-important priorities surrounding patient safety, care quality, clinician satisfaction and leadership development.”

Silvermark Partners LLC served as financial advisor and Bass, Berry & Sims PLC served as legal counsel to Hardenbergh Group. Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel to BV.

BV targets the tech-enabled business services, software, and IT services industries. Since its founding in 1983, the firm has invested approximately $4.8 billion.