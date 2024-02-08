Medof joins Altamont Capital as operating partner

He is also the former CEO of Procure Analytics

Medof is a veteran of the U.S. Army

Based in the San Francisco Bay area, Altamont invests in the middle market

Altamont Capital Partners has hired Billy Medof as an operating partner.

Previously, Medof was president of Georgia Pacific Corrugated. He is also the former CEO of Procure Analytics.

“We believe Billy’s experience will be a key factor as we continue developing our thesis,” said Randall Eason, a managing director and co-founder of Altamont in a statement. “We’re excited to connect with founders and owners who share our commitment to people-driven cultures, including through broad-based equity programs in concert with our role as a founding partner of Ownership Works, and want to join us in growing their business.”

He has also held roles at Delta Air Lines, Citigroup, and GE Capital. Medof is a veteran of the United States Army.

Based in the San Francisco Bay area, Altamont invests in the middle market. The firm has over $4 billion in assets under management.