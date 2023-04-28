Medtech company MedShift picks up loan from Turning Rock

The financing will be used to support Med Shift's growth.

Turning Rock Partners has provided a $45 million credit facility to Charlotte, North Carolina-based MedShift, a medical technology solutions provider.

Turning Rock’s structured loan to the company was part of a broader $108 million financing round led by management and existing shareholders.

“We thank Turning Rock for its support and for being an engaged partner during this period of growth,” said MedShift Executive Chairman and co-founder Brian Phillips, in a statement. “Turning Rock’s appreciation for high growth, technology focused businesses was paramount in our decision to partner.”

New York City-based Turning Rock Partners targets underserved or capital constrained lower-middle market businesses in North America.

MedShift was founded in 2015. The company currently has partnered with 25 aesthetic manufacturers and distributors, a portfolio of 80+ devices and over 2,000 active medical providers.