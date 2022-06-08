Mercer Advisors closes deal for Berkson Asset Management

Berkson is a full-service financial firm that tailors wealth management strategies for clients

Steven Berkson founded the wealth management firm in 1995

Berkson’s entire team joins Mercer Advisors

Mercer Advisors has completed the acquisition of Berkson Asset Management. The wealth management firm is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California, and operates a tax and accounting firm.

David Barton of Mercer Advisors, who led this transaction, said “We were impressed with Steven and his team and saw an ideal fit with both our firms leading with financial planning and providing tax-optimized planning through our respective in-house tax departments. This is a perfect partnership and together we look forward to a bright future together.”

Dave Welling, Chief Executive Officer of Mercer Advisors added “Steven (Berkson) and his team have built a great business, a formidable team and they are a highly respected group of wealth management professionals that share our commitment to integrating financial planning with tax planning and preparation.”