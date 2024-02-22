Merit Capital and P2G are acquiring manufacturer Circuit Check

Since 1993, Merit Capital Partners has raised and managed $2.8 billion

Merit Capital Partners and P2G Capital are acquiring Circuit Check, a Maple Grove, Minnesota-based provider of precision engineered custom test systems, test fixtures, and test automation solutions for electronics and electro-mechanical devices. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Dan Pansing, managing director at Merit, said in a statement, “We are pleased to have acquired Circuit Check with P2G and management. P2G brings relevant operating experience and a unique industry perspective, while management has a strong track record of performance. We are excited about the opportunity this combination presents.”

Merit targets the manufacturing, distribution and service businesses. Since 1993, Merit Capital Partners has raised and managed $2.8 billion. Merit Capital is headquartered in Chicago