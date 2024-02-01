Metalmark-backed MM OS Holdings to sell minority stake in Octomera to Orgenesis

Based in New York, Metalmark invests in the middle market

Metalmark was founded in 2004

MM OS Holdings, which is backed by Metalmark Capital Partners, has agreed to sell a 25 percent stake in Octomera, its cell processing services subsidiary, to Orgenesis. No financial terms were disclosed.

Nevada-based Orgenesis is a global biotech firm.

On the deal, Vered Caplan, CEO of Orgenesis, commented, “2023 has been a challenging year for the industry as lack of funding for early-stage companies has slowed down many companies, including our own customers and partners, increasing pressure on suppliers to the industry, while accelerating the need for lower-cost and more-efficient development and supply solutions. These factors highlight the need and are driving demand for our decentralized cell therapy approach.”

Based in New York, Metalmark invests in the middle market. Metalmark was founded in 2004.