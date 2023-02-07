MetLife to acquire alternative investment firm Raven Capital

MetLife Investment Management is MetLife’s institutional asset management business

MetLife Investment Management has agreed to acquire Raven Capital Management, a New York and Santa Monica, California-based alternative investment firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Raven invests across the private credit spectrum, with a specialization in primary origination, underwriting, execution and management of middle market direct asset-based investments.

“We are excited to join a leading global asset manager in MIM and believe we can accelerate both our success and MIM’s as an integrated part of its platform,” said Josh Green, founder, president and chief investment officer of Raven Capital, in a statement. “MIM is a like-minded partner positioned for continued growth. We look forward to the opportunity to bring investment solutions to an even broader group of institutional clients.”

MIM is MetLife’s institutional asset management business. As of September 30, 2022, MIM had $571.2 billion in total assets under management.

MetLife is a provider of insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to customers. The financial services company was founded in 1868.

As of December 31, 2022, Raven’s assets under management totaled $2.1 billion.