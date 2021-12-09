MGG exits Sunpro Solar for $825m

MGG Investment Group has sold Sunpro Solar to ADT for $825 million. Sunpro is a provider of rooftop solar systems.

NEW YORK, December 9, 2021 – MGG Investment Group LP (“MGG”) today announced the successful completion of the sale of Sunpro Solar (“Sunpro”), the largest provider of rooftop solar systems in the Southeastern United States, to ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) (“ADT”) in a transaction valued at $825 million.

In October 2020, MGG acted as lead arranger and lender in providing a first-lien term loan to Sunpro and also made a cash equity investment in the business. Sunpro was 100% founder owned prior to MGG’s investment.

Kevin Griffin, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of MGG, said, “MGG’s investment in Sunpro demonstrates our strategy of partnering with best-in-class management teams in compelling growth sectors and our commitment to ESG and supporting companies advancing sustainability. We are very pleased to have been able to provide flexible capital to help Sunpro scale and enhance its business.”

Marc Jones, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sunpro, said, “MGG is an experienced, hands-on investor whose insight and resources were instrumental in Sunpro’s continued growth and the successful execution of our business strategy. We are appreciative of our partnership, and we are just as excited to begin the next chapter in our journey as we partner with ADT to further advance smart home technologies and renewable energy solutions for customers nationwide.”

MGG’s support for Sunpro builds on its leadership position in ESG and Impact investing. Since inception, MGG has deployed over $800 million in ESG and Impact-related investments.

Founded in 2014, MGG is a private investment firm that provides bespoke investment solutions to mid-size and growing lower-middle market companies. MGG works with owners and management teams to help build lasting value, address immediate needs, and solve complex situations while seeking to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for investors irrespective of and through market cycles. For more information, visit mgginv.com.