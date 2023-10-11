Middleground appoints Speight as partner

He will be based in the firm’s Lexington, Kentucky headquarters.

Previously, Speight served as chief financial officer of Alltech

Prior to Alltech, Speight led Deutsche Bank’s global agribusiness investment banking coverage

MiddleGround Capital targets middle market B2B industrial and specialty distribution businesses

MiddleGround Capital has hired Christopher Speight as a partner.

He will be based in the firm’s Lexington, Kentucky headquarters.

“Chris is an excellent addition to our team, and we are thrilled to have him join us,” said John Stewart, MiddleGround founding and managing partner in a statement. “Chris has a background in investment banking and understands the complex needs of the private equity industry.”

Previously, Speight served as chief financial officer of Alltech, a leading global animal nutrition company with 6,000 employees and operations in 85 countries. Prior to Alltech, Speight led Deutsche Bank’s global agribusiness investment banking coverage. He started his career at Merrill Lynch, spending 10 years in the consumer group.

MiddleGround Capital targets middle market B2B industrial and specialty distribution businesses.