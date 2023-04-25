MiddleGround-backed Megatech buys Advantage Metal Products

Headquartered in Quebec City, Megatech is a machining shop focused on complex, precise, prototyping and low-volume engineered parts.

Megatech, a portfolio company of MiddleGround Capital, has acquired Livermore, California-based Advantage Metal Products (AMP), a provider of high-precision metal products. No financial terms were disclosed.

Headquartered in Quebec City, Quebec, Megatech is a machining shop focused on complex, precise, prototyping and low-volume engineered parts. Established in 1992, it was acquired earlier this year by MiddleGround.

AMP was founded in 1988. The company provides precision sheet metal fabrication, CNC machining, and other value-added services including assembly, automated powder coating and batch coating.

“With a proven track record growing both new and existing customers, we’re very excited to collaborate with the AMP team as we develop and serve future demand needs in high growth industries with attractive underlying tailwinds,” said Marty Sjoquist, director, investment team at MiddleGround, in a statement. “The addition of AMP’s product offerings to the existing Megatech platform allows us to introduce complementary precision sheet metal fabrication offerings as well as expand our geographical reach to technologically-advanced customers with complex production needs.”

Based in Lexington, Kentucky, MiddleGround Capital invests in mid-market B2B industrial and specialty distribution businesses. The private equity firm has over $3.3 billion of assets under management.