MiddleGround exits manufacturer EDSCO Fasteners

MiddleGround Capital has sold Denton, Texas-based EDSCO Fasteners, a maker of anchor bolts, fasteners, and specialty-fabricated anchoring products used in critical infrastructure applications. The buyer is Commercial Metals Company.

“We are thrilled by today’s news, particularly given the success the MiddleGround and EDSCO teams have achieved together over the past several years. We are extremely excited for EDSCO to embark on its next phase of growth and will remain passionate advocates of the company and its remarkable team,” said John Stewart, MiddleGround founding partner in a statement. “We believe that CMC is the perfect home for the EDSCO team and will enable the company to continue to execute on identified growth opportunities.”

MiddleGround will continue to retain ownership of Attala Steel Industries, a manufacturer of steel foundation products for utility-scale solar power infrastructure, which was previously a part of EDSCO.

Stephens Inc was financial advisor to MiddleGround Capital on the transaction.

Based in Lexington, Kentucky, MiddleGround Capital invests in middle market B2B industrial and specialty distribution businesses. The private equity firm has over $3.3 billion of assets under management.