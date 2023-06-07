MidOcean acquires food and ingredients company QualiTech

MidOcean is buying the company from the Ploen family, which founded the company in 1967.

MidOcean Partners acquired QualiTech, which makes plant nutrition, animal nutrition and food ingredient products and services.

MidOcean is buying the company, formed in 1967, from the Ploen family. The firm plans to expand the company’s capabilities and capacity through organic investments in R&D and product innovation, as well as strategic add-ons.

“QualiTech’s multiple distinct business lines afford MidOcean an exciting opportunity where we can help the company continue to build upon its rich heritage and scale its exceptional product offerings,” said Steven Loeffler, principal at MidOcean, in a statement.

MidOcean has made several other investments in the food and ingredient product industries: Florida Food Products and Casper’s Ice Cream.