MidOcean and Kroger are on the hunt for CPG companies with big potential

The PE firm and the grocery retailer recently formed MPearlRock and made its debut acquisition of Nutpods.

Earlier in January, MidOcean Partners and retail supermarket chain The Kroger Co’s investment firm PearlRock Partners formed MPearlRock. The partnership is the amalgamation of MidOcean’s 20-plus years of experience investing in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) space and Kroger’s vast retail experience gleaned from selling groceries for more than 140 years.

Less than a week after its official formation, MPearlRock announced it acquired Nutpods, a dairy-free creamer company based in Bellevue, Washington, from San Francisco-headquartered private equity firm VMG Partners as its first deal.

PE Hub spoke with Erik Oken, chairman of private equity at MidOcean, about the formation of MPearlRock, the outfit’s first acquisition and the kinds of companies it is seeking.

A marriage of analytics and experience

As part of the partnership, MPearlRock will use insights and data from 84.51°, Kroger’s retail data and analytics unit that encompasses shopper insights, loyalty marketing and retail media advertising. It was formed in 2015 when Kroger acquired the tech assets of London-based customer science company Dunnhumby.

Oken said the partnership makes MidOcean an even better buyer and builder of sector businesses. Historically, the firm used its industry contacts, insight and operating partners to find businesses, which it will continue to do, but the data from 84.51° enables it to evaluate a wider swath of information on brands that come into Kroger’s 2,750 stores every day.

“It allows us to get a more comprehensive picture of which of those growth businesses have certain characteristics that great businesses that have become multi-hundred-million-dollar businesses have,” he added. “And we can almost use the data a little bit as radar to spot businesses and bring our qualitative judgment, with quantitative validation.”

Oken said through the partnership, MPearlRock would like to do eight or nine deals over the course of the next two to three years, likely averaging out to about three deals per year. MPearlRock is looking for businesses that have at least $50 million in revenue. Its sweet spot is spending around $50 million of equity, but it’s also looking at targets that in theory are much larger and can double or triple in size.

“We’re hoping to buy businesses that, over our ownership, have the potential to become multi-hundred-million-dollar businesses. Generally, we’re focused on companies that have strong cash flow to which we could really add something of value.”

MPearlRock is looking at beverages, sweet and salty snacks, breakfasts, condiments, baked goods and frozen foods to pursue within the consumer sector. It’s also interested in health and beauty; vitamins, minerals and supplements; and pet care.

MidOcean is contributing a portion of its flagship sixth fund, which closed in April 2023 (registration required) at over $1.5 billion, to MPearlRock.

There is a difference that Oken points to with MPearlRock. “It allows us to invest with even more confidence in businesses that are slightly smaller than we have done historically,” he said. “More importantly, it gives us the power of additional insight from the world class operator that is sitting around the table with us investing.”

Debut deal

MPearlRock’s initial deal was a good fit for the strategy.

Founded in 2013, Nutpods offers a dairy-free alternative to traditional coffee creamers using almonds, coconuts and other natural flavors. Products are sold in more than 15,000 retail stores nationwide.

“It was in a category that was ripe for innovation, with an entrepreneur that had built a great product and an emerging brand that customers had a lot of affinity for,” Oken told PE Hub. “But it also has a management team that felt like they needed additional operational and strategic support around the next leg of strategy.”

Oken said the next strategic steps may include expanding Nutpods’ presence into more distribution channels, product innovation and package sizing. Nutpods’ net sales tripled under its time with VMG and, with the potential to expand the brand’s presence, there could be more opportunity for growth.

MidOcean has plenty of experience in the consumer space to bring to MPearlRock.

For example, the PE firm acquired energy drink provider Nutrabolt in 2014 and exited the company in 2022. MidOcean also invested in frozen novelty and ice cream product maker Casper’s Ice Cream in 2022.