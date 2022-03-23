MidOcean announces promotions in credit team

Among them are Robert Sullivan to the firm's investment committee, Michael Levitin to portfolio manager and Carol Chung, Adam Goldberg and Opal Leung to principal.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MidOcean Partners (“MidOcean”), a premier New York-based alternative asset manager specializing in alternative credit investments and middle-market private equity, announced today senior-level promotions in its credit business, including Robert (Tripp) Sullivan to the firm’s Investment Committee, Michael Levitin to Portfolio Manager, and Carol Chung, Adam Goldberg and Opal Leung to Principal.

“We are proud to recognize the significant achievements of Tripp, Michael, Carol, Adam, and Opal, each of whom embodies the values and commitment to excellence that distinguish MidOcean,” said Dana Carey, Chief Investment Officer of MidOcean Credit. “I am very pleased to acknowledge the hard work and impressive contributions of each of these exceptional professionals, and I look forward to their continued growth and success at the firm.”

Mr. Sullivan joined MidOcean in 2016 and was appointed to the firm’s Investment Committee in 2022. Alongside his Investment Committee responsibilities, Mr. Sullivan is a portfolio manager for the firm’s opportunistic and private credit strategies. In this role, he helps manage the firm’s opportunistic and drawdown funds, while originating and evaluating opportunistic situations more broadly across the credit platform. Mr. Sullivan holds an M.B.A. from the Yale School of Management, and a B.A. from Cornell University.

Mr. Levitin joined MidOcean in 2015 and was promoted to Portfolio Manager in 2021, where he joins existing portfolio manager Ryan Dean in providing portfolio management responsibilities to the MidOcean Absolute Return fund and certain customized strategies.

Mr. Levitin actively works with the research team to identify and evaluate absolute return and total return investment opportunities in performing credit situations. Mr. Levitin also sits on the firm’s ESG Committee. Mr. Levitin holds an M.B.A from the New York University Stern School of Business, and a B.S. from the University of Maryland.

Mr. Goldberg joined MidOcean in 2017 and is currently responsible for supporting the management of MidOcean’s outstanding CLOs, assisting in new CLO issuance initiatives, and identifying investment opportunities within Structured Credit. Mr. Goldberg holds a B.S. from Indiana University.

Ms. Chung joined MidOcean in 2012 and is primarily responsible for supporting the financial operations of the firm, including overseeing and evaluating cash and trade management with clients, counterparties and vendors. Ms. Chung holds a B.S.B.A. from Boston University.

Ms. Leung joined MidOcean in 2020 and focuses on the technology, media, telecom sectors identifying and analyzing investment opportunities across the capital structure for the MidOcean platform. Ms. Leung also sits on the firm’s ESG Committee. Ms. Leung holds a B.Com from the University of British Columbia.

MidOcean Partners is a premier New York-based alternative asset manager specializing in middle-market private equity and alternative credit investments. Since its inception in 2003, MidOcean Private Equity has targeted investments in high-quality middle-market companies in the consumer and business services sectors. MidOcean Credit Partners was launched in 2009 and manages a series of alternative credit strategies, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), and customized separately managed accounts.