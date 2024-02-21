MidOcean-backed Cloyes snaps up car engine products supplier ATI

Cloyes is a Fort Smith, Arkansas-based provider of drive systems and components for the automotive aftermarket.

Cloyes Gear & Products Inc, which is backed by MidOcean Partners, has acquired Denton, Texas-based Automotive Tensioners Inc, a front-end accessory drive pulley and tensioner supplier to the automotive aftermarket. No financial terms were disclosed.

Cloyes is a Fort Smith, Arkansas-based provider of drive systems and components for the automotive aftermarket.

“Following more than 6 years of collaboration with ATI, Cloyes consistently acknowledged their substantial proficiency in the development and sourcing of high-quality engine products that meet the rigorous requirements of contemporary vehicles,” said Cloyes President and CEO John Hanighen in a statement. “The complementary product lines and a shared commitment to exceptional customer satisfaction will not only enhance expansion prospects but also augment product competencies for our target audience.”

Based in New York, MidOcean invests in the middle market. Founded in 2003, the firm targets the consumer and business services sectors.