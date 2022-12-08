MidOcean-backed Empower Brands appoints Welter as residential services group president

Empower Brands is a franchisor of commercial and residential home services

Welter is the former chief operating officer of Lift Brands

Prior to that role, Welter led business operations for the foodservice division of Pepsico/YUM Brands

Empower Brands, which is backed by MidOcean Partners, has named Thomas Welter as group president of residential services. Welter is succeeding Scott Zide who recently became CEO of Empower Brands.

Empower Brands is a franchisor of commercial and residential home services.

Welter is the former chief operating officer of Lift Brands. Prior to that role, Welter led business operations for the foodservice division of Pepsico/YUM Brands.

“With more than 30 years of leadership experience in franchise operations, Tom is poised to further accelerate our growth as we continue into this new chapter as Empower Brands,” said Scott Zide, CEO of Empower Brands in a statement. “He has a reputation for building and growing some of the most successful organizations in the franchising space, and has deep experience with team development and strategy management. We can’t wait to see how he elevates our expanding business.”

Empower Brands was founded in 2022 as a product of the integration of Lynx Franchising and Outdoor Living Brands.