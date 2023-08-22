MidOcean-backed Empower Brands taps Lyons as Koala Insulation brand president

In this role, Lyons will lead the company's strategic initiatives.

Lyons joins Koala from Steele Brands Management, where he held the position of vice president of franchise sales

Empower Brands was founded in 2022 as a product of the integration of Lynx Franchising and Outdoor Living Brands

Based in New York City, MidOcean Partners targets middle-market companies in the consumer and business services sectors

Empower Brands, which is backed by MidOcean Partners, has named Cory Lyons as new brand president of Melbourne, Florida-based Koala Insulation, an insulation company.

In this role, Lyons will lead the company’s strategic initiatives.

Lyons joins Koala from Steele Brands Management, where he held the position of vice president of franchise sales.

“Cory Lyons’ extensive background in franchise development and operations makes him the perfect fit to lead Koala Insulation into its next phase of growth,” said Scott Zide, CEO of Empower Brands.

Empower Brands was founded in 2022 as a product of the integration of Lynx Franchising and Outdoor Living Brands. Empower encompasses seven industry-leading brands across commercial and residential services: JAN-PRO, Intelligent Office, FRSTeam, Archadeck Outdoor Living, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives, Conserva Irrigation and Superior Fence and Rail.

Based in New York City, MidOcean Partners targets middle-market companies in the consumer and business services sectors. The private equity firm was founded in 2003.