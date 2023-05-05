MidOcean-backed Florida Food Products taps Neat as CFO

Neat is the former CFO of Johnson & Johnson’s North American consumer health business

Florida Food Products, which is backed by MidOcean Partners, has named Kevin Neat as chief financial officer.

FFP is a provider of natural ingredients.

Neat is the former CFO of Johnson & Johnson’s North American consumer health business. He also served in senior financial leadership roles at companies that include Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Cordis Corporation, B/E Aerospace, and International Paper.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin – well-recognized for his track record in developing and leading best-in-class finance organizations – to FFP as we continue to strengthen our leadership team,” said Jim Holdrieth, CEO of FFP, in a statement. “Over the past eighteen months we have successfully and strategically scaled our business, completing four strategic acquisitions, and are confident that Kevin’s decades of experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow FFP.”

FFP was founded in 1954.

Based in New York, MidOcean targets middle-market companies in the consumer and business services sectors. MidOcean was founded in 2003.