MidOcean-backed Image Skincare taps Pamich as CEO

Florida-based Image Skincare, a global skincare brand that is backed by MidOcean Partners, has named Sennen Pamich as CEO.

Pamich is former president of Wella Company Americas. Prior to serving at Wella Company, Pamich was senior vice president of COTY Professional Beauty, North America. Before that, he served as global president portfolio brands and global president Revlon salon division for Revlon Inc.

“We are pleased to welcome Sennen to Image,” said Steven Loeffler, a principal at MidOcean Partners, in a statement. “Sennen’s extensive experience in the beauty sector, including in both the professional channel and skincare broadly, combined with his deep understanding of consumer preferences and market trends, make him the ideal fit to propel Image through its next phase of growth.”

