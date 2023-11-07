MidOcean buys workplace safety training provider Smith System from LLCP

Robert W. Baird & Co. and Kirkland & Ellis LLP advised LLCP and Smith System in connection with the transaction.

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners has sold Smith System Driver Improvement Institute, Inc, an Arlington, Texas-based provider of workplace safety training solutions, to MidOcean Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

Smith System was founded in 1952.

On the deal, Matthew Rich, a partner of LLCP, said, “Education & training has long been a core LLCP investment vertical, and the significant growth and transformation of Smith System during our ownership is a classic example of our sector expertise and value creation playbook at work. During our partnership, the company scaled rapidly through several successful growth initiatives, including significant innovation of eLearning content, expansion of online training capabilities, strategic growth into adjacent end-markets, and execution of a successful M&A strategy.”

Robert W. Baird & Co. and Kirkland & Ellis LLP advised LLCP and Smith System in connection with the transaction.

LLCP invests in the middle market. Currently, the firm manages $9.3 billion of assets.

Based in New York City, MidOcean is focused on middle-market companies in the consumer and business services sectors.