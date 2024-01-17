MidOcean invests in staffing firm Re-Sourcing

Re-Sourcing was founded in 2003

MidOcean Partners has made an investment in The Re-Sourcing Group, a Valhalla, New York-based professional staffing services firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Previously, Re-Sourcing was backed by McNally Capital.

On the deal, Elias Dokas, managing director at MidOcean, said in a statement, “We are excited to invest behind Joe and his partners, who are proven leaders in serving the offices of the CFO, CCO and CIO. Re-Sourcing has built an impressive business that has experienced strong growth by delivering superior service to its clients.”

