MidOcean Partners promotes two

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK – March 15, 2022 – MidOcean Partners, a premier middle market private equity firm focused on the business services and consumer sectors, announced today the promotion of Sara Parker Badham to Managing Director and Partner. In addition to Sara, MidOcean also announced the promotion of Steven Loeffler to Principal.

“MidOcean is highly focused on investing in our talent and is honored to recognize the value and expertise Sara and Steve have brought to our firm throughout their longstanding tenures,” said Ted Virtue, Chief Executive Officer of MidOcean. “They have distinguished themselves as outstanding, committed team players who have each made impressive contributions to not only MidOcean, but also our portfolio companies. As we continue to invest in our people, strengthen the depth of our bench and focus on driving value for our investors, I look forward to their future success as firm leaders.”

Ms. Parker joined MidOcean as an Associate in 2012. Over the past decade, she has been instrumental in driving value within the business services and consumer sectors, and has played an influential role in MidOcean’s data & information services platform investments, including Zonda, Music Reports, Questex and Penton. Ms. Parker currently serves on the boards of MidOcean portfolio companies Zonda, Questex and Music Reports, and was previously on the boards of Penton and Fairway. Ms. Parker holds a B.A. in Economics from Duke University.

Mr. Loeffler joined MidOcean as an Associate in 2013 and has since been focused on the firm’s consumer platform investments, particularly in the food ingredients and auto aftermarket industry. He has been a significant contributor to investment efforts in a variety of consumer end markets, including food and beverage, beauty and personal care, direct-to-consumer, and consumer durables. Mr. Loeffler currently serves on the boards of MidOcean portfolio companies FullSpeed Automotive, Florida Food Products, Cloyes, and Image Skincare, and was previously on the boards of Waterpik, Agilex Fragrances, Noranco, and KidKraft. Mr. Loeffler graduated magna cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania with a B.A. in Economics.

About MidOcean Partners

MidOcean Partners is a premier New York-based alternative asset manager specializing in middle-market private equity and alternative credit investments. Since its inception in 2003, MidOcean Private Equity has targeted investments in high-quality middle-market companies in the consumer and business services sectors. MidOcean Credit was launched in 2009 and currently manages a series of alternative credit strategies, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), and customized separately managed accounts.