MidOcean Partners recruits Spinner as operating partner

MidOcean Partners has named Steve Spinner as an operating partner. Most recently, Spinner served as chairman and CEO of United Natural Foods.

PRESS RELEASE

October 27, 2021 -MidOcean Partners (“MidOcean”), a premier New York-based alternative asset manager specializing in middle-market private equity and alternative credit investments, announced today that Steve Spinner has joined the firm’s Executive Board as Operating Partner. Former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of United Natural Foods (UNFI), Mr. Spinner has over 20 years of experience across multiple industries, bringing deep business expertise to MidOcean’s private equity portfolio. In his role as Operating Partner, Steve will work across the MidOcean platform to bring a wide range of insights and resources to the firm’s Consumer and Business Services verticals.

Mr. Spinner’s background brings a broad range of capabilities to the firm including food distribution, strategic planning, human capital management, business services brands and data insights. Throughout his career, Steve has focused on identifying both consumer and business trends while scaling and growing a wide range of businesses. Daniel Penn, Managing Director at MidOcean, commented, “Mr. Spinner’s broad range of experience across numerous industries will bring invaluable insights to both our consumer and business services portfolio companies. The entire MidOcean platform will be able to leverage his diverse operating expertise and will benefit from his unique perspectives from leading transformational growth.”

Mr. Spinner most recently served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of United Natural Foods (UNFI), a grocery industry leader and premier wholesaler of grocery, proteins and produce. During his tenure, UNFI grew its sales to over $28 billion, including the Brands and Services business growing to over $1 billion. Under Mr. Spinner’s leadership, the company completed and integrated the transformational acquisition of SuperValue in October 2018. Prior to joining UNFI in 2008, he was a Director and Chief Executive Officer of Performance Food Group Company from October 2006 to May 2008 and PFGC’s President and Chief Executive Officer from May 2005 to May 2008. He was the Senior Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of PFGC’s Broadline Division from February 2002 to May 2005, and the company’s Division President from August 2001 to February 2002. Mr. Spinner currently serves as Lead Independent Director for the ArcBest Corporation, a role he assumed in April 2016 after joining the board in 2011.

