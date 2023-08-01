MidOcean taps Kahan as operating partner

Kahan is the former chief data analytics officer of Microsoft.

Prior to Microsoft, Kahan worked for 18 years at IBM, where he served in multiple roles including vice president of integrated marketing communications

Kahan has also served on the boards of more than a dozen companies including U.S. Venture, Stagwell Marketing Cloud, the Novartis Foundation and the Aaron Matthew SIDS Research Foundation

MidOcean specializes in middle-market private equity and alternative credit investments

MidOcean Partners has named John B. Kahan as an operating partner.

Kahan is the former chief data analytics officer of Microsoft.

On this new appointment, Erik Oken, chairman of MidOcean’s private equity business said, in a statement, “John is a data-driven leader with a wealth of experience across data analytics, customer relationship management, marketing and problem solving. His distinctive perspective on the future of digital business transformation, coupled with his track record of redefining global businesses, will powerfully complement our investment focus on aligning sector-specific operating talent with our portfolio companies to help them drive profitable growth.”

Prior to Microsoft, Kahan worked for 18 years at IBM, where he served in multiple roles including vice president of integrated marketing communications. Kahan has also served on the boards of more than a dozen companies including U.S. Venture, Stagwell Marketing Cloud, the Novartis Foundation and the Aaron Matthew SIDS Research Foundation.

Based in New York, MidOcean Partners specializes in middle-market private equity and alternative credit investments.