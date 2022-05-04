Midwest Mobility Solutions and Slayton Wireless merge, rebrand as Alliance Mobile

AT&T retailers Midwest Mobility Solutions and Slayton Wireless have merged. The combined company has rebranded as Alliance Mobile. Centre Partners is backing Alliance Mobile. No financial terms were disclosed.

PRESS RELEASE

Troy, Michigan, May 3, 2022 – Midwest Mobility Solutions and Slayton Wireless, both AT&T National Authorized Retailers, earlier this week announced a merger which creates a new AT&T National Authorized Retailer with a footprint of over 160 stores in 11 states in the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. In connection with the transaction, the combined company has rebranded under the name Alliance Mobile (“Alliance Mobile” or the “Company”) in recognition of its aggressive and strategic growth strategy in route to establishing the leading growth platform within the AT&T dealer network. This new combined leadership team is committed to growth while also achieving best-in-class customer experience and results consistent to that of AT&T’s go-forward strategy.

Joe Slayton, Co-founder of Slayton Wireless, stated, “We believe that this partnership represents a transformational step forward for our combined organization. We have always been committed to providing world class customer service in the communities we serve, and that focus remains our top priority at Alliance Mobile.” Ken Erdmann, Co-founder of Slayton Wireless and now Chief Revenue Officer of Alliance Mobile, added, “Together as Alliance Mobile we are excited to have like-minded partners with whom we can expand our business, and believe that this combination provides tremendous growth opportunities for our valued employees.”

“Alliance Mobile is a premier National Authorized Retailer for AT&T, with a clear and consistent track record of operational excellence and driving significant growth,” said Alliance Mobile CEO Matt Sharrak. “We are well-positioned to capitalize on the prospects available to grow both our business and that of our valued partners at AT&T. We continue to seek opportunities to partner with like-minded dealers in expanding our Company on a national scale.”

Alliance Mobile is backed by Centre Partners, a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on the consumer and healthcare sectors. Centre seeks to partner with founders and management teams to build exceptional businesses, providing management teams with access to its unique resources, including an extended network of experienced and proven operating executives. Founded in 1986, Centre has offices in New York and Los Angeles and has invested approximately $2.6 billion of equity capital in 89 transactions since its inception. Additional information is available at www.centrepartners.com.