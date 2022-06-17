Mike Bolner made partner at Campbell Lutyens

Bolner has more than 20 years of capital raising experience and has led over 75 fundraisings across alternative investment strategies

Campbell Lutyens has announced the promotion of Mike Bolner to partner. He will join the firm’s global leadership team.

Campbell Lutyens is a global and independent private markets advisor. It specializes in private equity, infrastructure, private credit, and sustainable investing and provides fund placement, secondary advisory, and GP capital advisory services to fund managers and investors. The firm has a team of 200 with offices globally.

Bolner, who is New York based, has been with the company since 2018. He has more than 20 years of capital raising experience and has led over 75 fundraisings across alternative investment strategies. Most recently he has advised General Catalyst Fund XI and Manulife Infrastructure Fund II. In his time with Campbell Luytens, he has made significant contributions to the development of the firm’s fund placement business in North America.

Campbell Luytens has elected to also promote Andrew Maloney, Hemal Patel, Tim Dean, Ali Floyd, and Jay Kim to managing director. Maloney, based in Chicago, joined the company in 2020 and is responsible for investor relationships in the Midwest of the US. Patel is based in New York and has been with the company since 2012 and advises on secondaries transactions, principally in the US. Dean is based in London and joined the firm in 2016. He advises on secondaries transactions in Europe. Floyd, joined the firm in 2016 and is also based in London, he is a member of the fund placement team with a focus on European private equity and sustainable investing advisory.

Finally Kim joined the fund placement team at Campbell Luytens in 2021 and is responsible for investor relationships in Korea.