Mill Point acquires horticulture packaging firm NSI

Mill Point Capital has acquired Florida-based Nursery Supplies Inc, a maker of sustainable horticulture packaging solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

“NSI’s leadership has done a phenomenal job establishing the company as a trusted strategic partner in the horticulture industry. Their ability to continuously deliver outstanding customer service in terms of product design, innovation and reliability is highly impressive. We are looking forward to building upon NSI’s success throughout our partnership,” said Mark Paolano, a partner of Mill Point, in a statement.

Brad Andersen serves as president and CEO of NSI.

Based in New York, Mill Point invests in the lower middle market. The private equity firm targets investments in the industrials, business services and IT services sectors.