Mill Point-backed Franklin Madison buys direct marketing agency SeQuel Response

Mill Point Capital targets control investments in lower-middle market companies, with a focus on industrials, business services and IT services sectors in North America

Mill Point is based in New York City

Franklin Madison, a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital, has acquired Minnesota-based direct marketing agency SeQuel Response.

Franklin Madison is a maker of insurance products.

“SeQuel Response is a fantastic company with a strong reputation for delivering results for its customers through data-driven direct response campaigns,” said Robert Dudacek, president and CEO of Franklin Madison, in a statement. “We look forward to increased opportunities for the combined business as we continue to expand our services to more companies.”

Based in Franklin, Tennessee, Franklin Madison has approximately 200 employees.

Mill Point Capital targets control investments in lower-middle market companies, with a focus on industrials, business services and IT services sectors in North America. Mill Point is based in New York City.