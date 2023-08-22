Mill Point-backed IDG buys stone products provider Trajus Surfaces

International Designs Group is a supplier of slab and tile materials for the kitchen and bath industry.

Mill Point invests in lower-middle market companies

Mill Point targets the business services, IT services and industrials sectors

International Designs Group LLC, which is backed by Mill Point Capital, has acquired Trajus Surfaces, a distributor of engineered quartz and natural stone products in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern U.S.

“The acquisition of Surfaces is a key building block for IDG. With a strong presence in the Mid-Atlantic region, Surfaces further expands IDG’s geographic footprint, allowing our distribution capabilities to reach a new cohort of customers,” said Michael Duran, founder and managing partner of Mill Point in a statement. “We look forward to supporting IDG as they advance Surfaces’ growth plan.”

