Mill Point-backed Prime Pensions completes Aldrich Retirement Solutions carve-out

Prime Pensions, a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital, has completed a carve-out of Aldrich Retirement Solutions, an Oregon-based provider of retirement plan design, administration and consulting services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 2000, ARS’s key services include plan design and implementation, annual administration, consulting and other actuarial services to ensure its clients are compliant with the United States Department of Labor, IRS and other regulatory organizations.

David Strom, president of ARS, said in a statement, “Our partnership with Prime Pensions and Mill Point provides meaningful resources to drive both future growth and expansion of our client base. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to providing exemplary service to our clients.”

Headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, Prime Pensions is an independent provider of retirement plan compliance and administration services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses.

Mill Point targets investments in lower-middle market companies, with a focus on business services, IT services and industrials sectors in North America. Mill Point is based in New York City.