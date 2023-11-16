Mill Point-backed Prime Pensions scoops up Pension Benefits Unlimited

Headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, Prime Pensions is a provider of retirement plan compliance and administration services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses.

PBU was founded in 1992

Based in New York City, Mill Point Capital invests in the lower middle market in North America

The firm targets the business services, industrials and IT services sectors

Prime Pensions, a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital, has acquired Pension Benefits Unlimited, Inc, a California-based provider of retirement plan design, administration and consulting services. No financial terms were disclosed.

“PBU has solidified its position as a trusted advisor and leader in providing retirement plan services in the California region. We are excited to have the management team of PBU continue in their roles and join the Prime Pensions family,” said Brandon Sarno, a vice president at Mill Point in a statement.

