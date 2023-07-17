Mill Point-backed Seviroli Foods buys frozen pasta products maker Mama Rosie’s

Based in Garden City, New York, Seviroli is a provider of frozen pasta and other food products.

Seviroli Foods LLC, a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital LLC, has acquired Mama Rosie’s Company Inc, a manufacturer of frozen pasta products primarily in the Northeastern U.S.

No financial terms were disclosed.

Moving forward, Nick Sardo, CEO and owner of Mama Rosie’s, will continue in a senior advisor capacity.

“Nick and the Mama Rosie’s team have done a fantastic job in establishing the Company as a leading brand in its markets,” said Aileen Wang, vice president of Mill Point in a statement. “The Seviroli and Mama Rosie’s teams are eager to unlock the new growth opportunities available to the combined company. We believe the business will be well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of its customers and consumers, offering them an exceptional culinary and purchasing experience across the expanded portfolio of brands.”

Mama Rosie’s was founded in 1976.

Based in New York City, Mill Point invests in lower middle market companies in North America across the business services, industrials and IT services sectors.