Mill Point-backed Seviroli Foods snaps up Italian food products from Ajinomoto

Seviroli Foods, a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital, has acquired a portfolio of Italian food products from Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Garden City, New York, Seviroli is a maker of frozen pasta and other food products and importer of specialty foods.

“We are excited about the addition of Ajinomoto’s pasta brands to Seviroli. The acquisition allows us to drive greater category depth in foodservice and retail channels and strengthen our market capabilities as a provider of high-quality frozen pasta products. Seviroli is well positioned to continue its growth story and capitalize on the opportunities ahead,” said Aileen Wang, principal of Mill Point in a statement.

Based in New York City, Mill Point invests in lower-middle market companies. The firm targets the business services, industrials, and IT services sectors.