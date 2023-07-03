Mill Point-backed VMS buys towing company Integrity Parking Management

Based in New York City, Mill Point targets the industrials, business services and IT services sectors

Vehicle Management Solutions LLC, a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital, has acquired Integrity Parking Management, Denton, Texas-based towing company.

“We believe the Integrity acquisition is an exceptional opportunity to elevate our presence both in Dallas and in the PPI segment, continuing to diversify our geographic exposure and expanding our focus on high margin segments of the industry,” said Kevin Corcoran, CEO of VMS in a statement

Headquartered in Mokena, Illinois, VMS is a provider of end-to-end vehicle management solutions.

Based in New York City, Mill Point targets the industrials, business services and IT services sectors. Mill Point was founded in 2013.