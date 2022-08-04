Mill Point backs cloud backup software firm CrashPlan

The product is currently being used by more than 900 enterprise organizations and over 120,000 small business customers

Mill Point Capital targets lower-middle market companies, with a focus on industrials, business services and IT services sectors in North America

Mill Point is based in New York City

Mill Point Capital has made an investment in Minneapolis-based CrashPlan, a provider of cloud backup and recovery solutions.

“We couldn’t be more excited to help CrashPlan, its customers, and the team grow as part of the Mill Point portfolio of companies. I’m thrilled to see what we can do together,” said Richard Summers, a partner of Mill Point Capital, in a statement.

Since its release in 2007, CrashPlan has been the byword for secure, scalable, straightforward data backup. Today, the product protects data for more than 900 enterprise organizations and over 120,000 small-business customers across the globe.

