Mill Point backs IT field services firm Core Technology

Mill Point Capital has invested in Core Technoogy, a Pine Brook, New Jersey-based IT lifecycle management company. No financial terms were disclosed.

The investment will be used for growth.

For this transaction, Jeffrey Leventhal, founder of investment platform S12F, will serve as Mill Point’s executive partner.

“Jeffrey has been instrumental in transforming the IT field services industry. We are thrilled to partner with him and execute on our value creation plan for Core Technology,” said Dustin Smith, partner of Mill Point, in a statement.

S12F served as advisor to Core Technology on the transaction.

Based in New York, Mill Point Capital LLC invests in the lower middle market.