Mill Rock-backed DRT scoops up manufacturer CMC

DRT Holdings, which is backed by Mill Rock Capital, has acquired Denver-based Custom Machining Corporation, a provider of high-speed, high-precision liner systems and parts for metal packaging applications serving the end markets for food, beverage and household products. No financial terms were disclosed.

DRT provides specialized manufacturing solutions to the metal packaging, aerospace, and precision industrial segments.

CMC was founded in 2002 by Terri and Allan Ross. Moving forward, the Rosses will be stepping back from the company after ensuring a transition to DRT’s leadership team.

On the deal, Larry Churchwell, president of DRT MPS, said in a statement, “CMC is a highly complementary business to DRT MPS, and we are extremely excited to enhance the suite of solutions we provide to our respective customer bases. CMC is well respected for its quality, technical capability, and customer service, which we will continue to strengthen under the DRT banner. I look forward to working with CMC’s associates to drive high quality, innovative outcomes and best-in-class service for our customers.”

Alvarez & Marsal Transaction Advisory Group and White & Case LLP advised DRT on the transaction.

Founded in 1949 as the Dayton Reliable Tool & Mfg. Co., DRT currently operates ten locations in the United States and Europe.

Mill Rock Capital invests in middle market industrial businesses in North America.