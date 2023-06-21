Mill Rock-backed Tandym Group acquires tech staffing firm AETEA

Akin Gump StraussHauer & Feld LLP served as legal advisor to Tandym

Mill Rock Capital invests in middle-market industrial businesses in North America

Tandym Group, which is backed by Mill Rock Capital, has acquired AETEA, a Pennsylvania-based tech staffing company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Tandym is a national consulting, recruitment, and workforce solutions company.

On the deal, Dave Muller, president of Tandym, said in a statement, “Tandym’s strategic acquisition of AETEA not only enhances the range of services we can provide to clients and candidates, but also holds personal significance to me. Having started my career in this industry with the team at AETEA, I am thrilled about the opportunity to build upon their 35-year legacy.”

