Mill Rock-backed Tandym Group acquires tech staffing firm Metro Systems

Larry Dolinko was CEO of Tandym Group

Tandym Group, which is backed by Mill Rock Capital, has acquired Metro Systems, a Virginia-based technology staffing firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Tandym Group is a national recruitment, contract staffing, consulting, and workforce solutions company.

On the acquisition, Larry Dolinko, CEO of Tandym Group, said in a statement: “We’re very excited to welcome the Metro Systems team to Tandym. By combining our current service offerings with Metro Systems’ expertise, our total solution is significantly bolstered to serve our client and candidate partners with an even broader array of services.”

Alvarez & Marsal Transaction Advisory Group, Lake Partners Strategy Consultants and White & Case LLP advised Tandym Group on the transaction.

Mill Rock Capital invests in middle-market industrial businesses in North America. The private equity firm was founded by Christopher Whalen and Adi Pekmezovic.