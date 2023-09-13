Mill Rock Capital-backed Venture Metals taps Shaddox as CEO

Dallas-based Venture Metals is a provider of high-touch recycling solutions to the industrials, manufacturing, energy and metals sectors.

Venture Metals, a portfolio company of Mill Rock Capital, has named John T. Shaddox as CEO.

Previously, Shaddox was chief commercial officer of Ardagh Group’s glass packaging division. Shaddox is a former senior vice president and general manager at Owens-Illinois. He started his career in the Dallas Police Department.

“We are delighted to announce John T’s appointment as CEO of Venture Metals,” said Chris Whalen and Adi Pekmezovic, Venture Metals directors and co-founders of Mill Rock Capital in a statement. “John T is a dynamic, values-driven business leader with broad experience and a proven track record of driving growth through a focus on strategy, structure, execution and culture. We look forward to working closely with John T, Mike and Mark as we accelerate the company’s growth strategy.”

