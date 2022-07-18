Mill Rock Packaging buys specialty packaging and printing firm Impressions

Mill Rock Packaging Partners was formed in 2020 to invest in growing businesses with advanced service and product capabilities in the consumer packaging industry

Mill Rock Packaging, a portfolio company of Mill Rock Capital, has acquired St. Paul, Minnesota-based Impressions Incorporated, a specialty packaging and printing company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 1967 by Mark Jorgensen, Sr., Impressions will operate as a sister company to Mill Rock Packaging’s other operations and become the leading edge to its national expansion strategy. In connection with the transaction, Impressions’ leadership made a significant investment in Mill Rock Packaging.

“Joining forces with Impressions is an exciting development for the clients, suppliers and associates of both organizations,” said Mill Rock Packaging Vice Chairman and Mill Rock Capital Senior Partner Bob Feeser, in a statement. “The transaction marks our entry into the important Midwest market and will enable us to expand our product and value-added service offerings across the combined footprint.”

Alvarez & Marsal and White & Case LLP advised Mill Rock Packaging on the transaction. FINNEA Group advised Impressions. BMO Sponsor Finance and PGIM Private Capital provided debt financing.

Mill Rock Packaging Partners was formed in 2020 to invest in growing businesses with advanced service and product capabilities in the consumer packaging industry.

Mill Rock Capital invests in middle market industrial businesses in North America. It was founded by Christopher Whalen and Adi Pekmezovic.