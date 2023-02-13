Mill Rock Packaging buys specialty packaging firm Keystone

Mill Rock Packaging is a specialty packaging platform formed by Mill Rock Capital in 2020.

Mill Rock Packaging has acquired South Windsor, Connecticut-based Keystone Paper & Box Company, a specialty packaging company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Mill Rock Packaging is a specialty packaging platform formed by Mill Rock Capital in 2020.

The transaction marks Mill Rock Packaging’s expansion to the Eastern U.S. and its fourth acquisition.

Moving forward, Keystone management will remain with the company.

Keystone was founded in 1944.

On the deal, Mill Rock Packaging CEO Allen Ennis said in a statement, “We welcome the customers, suppliers and associates of Keystone to Mill Rock Packaging. We look forward to accelerating growth across the platform with Keystone as our flagship East Coast production and service center, supported by continued investment into its team and capabilities.”

Alvarez & Marsal, White & Case LLP and FINNEA Group advised Mill Rock Packaging on the transaction while Ben Markens advised Keystone Paper & Box.

Mill Rock Capital invests in middle market industrial businesses in North America.