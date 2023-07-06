Mill Rock Packaging Partners recruits Relan as general manager

Most recently, Relan was director of operations for R.R. Donnelley in Clinton, Illinois

Prior to that, he directed Rohrer Corporation’s largest manufacturing site and was senior vice president of operations at Minneapolis-based The Imagine Group

Mill Rock Capital invests in middle-market industrial businesses in North America

Mill Rock Packaging Partners, which is backed by Mill Rock Capital, has named Sandeep Relan as general manager of the St. Paul and Hutchinson, Minnesota facilities.

Mill Rock Packaging Partners is a specialty packaging platform.

Most recently, Relan was director of operations for R.R. Donnelley in Clinton, Illinois. Prior to that, he directed Rohrer Corporation’s largest manufacturing site and was senior vice president of operations at Minneapolis-based The Imagine Group.

On the appointment, Mill Rock Packaging Vice Chairman and Mill Rock Capital Senior Partner Bob Feeser said in a statement, “With his focus on quality control, process improvement and business innovation, Sandeep will be a valuable addition as we continue to build our industry-leading specialty packaging company.”

Mill Rock Capital invests in middle-market industrial businesses in North America.