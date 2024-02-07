Millpond backs Galileo Education

The investment will be used to both expand Galileo's portfolio of schools and for future acquisitions.

The Galileo portfolio consists of brands such as The Cyzner Institute and Galileo Preparatory Academy

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, Millpond Equity Partners invests in the education, training, and outsourced business services sectors

Millpond Equity Partners has made an investment in Galileo Education, a Franklin, Tennessee-based provider of education to pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade students.

No financial terms were disclosed.

The Galileo portfolio of schools, with locations in Tennessee, North Carolina, and Florida, provides education services to students who prefer an individualized, non-traditional approach to schooling and for those with special needs including autism, dyslexia, ADHD, anxiety, and other exceptionalities.

The investment will be used to both expand Galileo’s portfolio of schools and for future acquisitions.

The Galileo portfolio consists of brands such as The Cyzner Institute, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based private educational, therapeutic, and Galileo Preparatory Academy, a Franklin, Tennessee school for K-12th grade emphasizing personalized, purpose-driven curriculum with flexibility in a multi-age community.

“We are very excited to partner with Galileo and work together to enhance and build upon the stellar history of the initial schools and continue to add highly reputable and efficacious institutions to the platform,” said Millpond Partner Mark Eidemueller in a statement.

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, Millpond Equity Partners invests in the education, training, and outsourced business services sectors.