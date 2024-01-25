Minute Media acquires CBGF and Frontier-backed STN Video

The deal provided an exit to the Canadian Business Growth Fund (CBGF), which invested in STN Video in May 2019, alongside Frontier Growth

Minute Media has acquired STN Video, a Victoria, British Columbia-based sports content distribution company operating across North America. No financial terms were disclosed.

The deal provided an exit to the Canadian Business Growth Fund (CBGF), which invested in STN in May 2019, alongside Frontier Growth, US growth equity firm.

Minute Media raised capital from HSBC Innovation Banking and BlackRock to help fund the deal.

STN Video was founded in 2010 as SendtoNews. Today, the company’s Online Video Platform brings together premium content, including sports highlight rights from the top leagues in North America, with video technology, providing value to distribution partners.

Based in New York, Minute Media is a technology and content company specializing in sports and culture.

STN’s acquisition will bring additional technology capabilities, distribution and sports highlight content rights to Minute Media’s ecosystem of owned sports content brands, distribution partners and advertisers, according to a statement.

“Bringing STN Video into the Minute Media family is a big win for our owned sports content brands, distribution partners and advertisers. With STN’s sports content highlight rights and award-winning video technology, Minute Media’s partners and clients will have access to a 360 degree view of the sports industry, combining content from athletes, teams, creators, and now, leagues,” said Asaf Peled, founder and CEO of Minute Media.

With headquarters in Toronto, CBGF invests between $5 million and $20 million in Canadian mid-market companies with $5 million or more in annual revenue.