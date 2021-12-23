Mister Car Wash buys express car wash platform Clean Streak

Mister Car Wash has acquired Clean Streak Ventures from MKH Capital Partners. No financial terms were disclosed. BlackArch Partners was financial advisor to MKH on the deal. Based in Orlando, Florida, Clean Streak is an express car wash platform.

PRESS RELEASE

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PRWEB) DECEMBER 23, 2021

BlackArch Partners LLC (“BlackArch”) is pleased to announce the sale of Clean Streak Ventures LLC (“Clean Streak” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of MKH Capital Partners (“MKH”), to Mister Car Wash, Inc. (“Mister”).

Established in November 2019, Clean Streak expanded from 3 locations to 33 locations, including 10 active, in-development locations opening within the next year, during MKH’s ownership through a combination of in-house greenfield development and acquisition initiatives.

Headquartered in Orlando, Clean Streak is one of the fastest-growing express car wash platforms in the nation and one of the largest in Florida. Operating under the Clean Machine and Top Dog Express brands, Clean Streak provides modern express car wash locations on prime real estate with excellent wash quality and differentiated service for a growing base of recurring subscription members.

The acquisition of Clean Streak expands Mister’s footprint in Florida to 65 locations and provides even more options for customers to access Mister’s services throughout the state.

BlackArch Partners was retained by MKH and management to serve as the Company’s exclusive financial advisor. The transaction continues BlackArch’s industry-leading advisory presence in the car wash sector and is a further example of the firm’s ability to drive successful outcomes for high-growth, market-leading businesses.

Miguel Heras, Founder and Managing Partner at MKH Capital Partners, said, “BlackArch demonstrated an unmatched knowledge of the car wash sector, and that was critical for effectively positioning Clean Streak’s unique value drivers. They were able to articulate the Company’s key strategic advantages and growth opportunities and quickly engage with the key buyers that were most aligned with Clean Streak’s growth strategy.”

Annette Rodriguez, Founder and Managing Partner at MKH, added, “BlackArch did an excellent job throughout the transaction from start to finish. Their hard work, overall passion for the industry and side-by-side engagement with management allowed them to execute the transaction with efficiency, speed and integrity. That attention to every detail and leadership of the transaction drove multiple attractive options to select from for the Company’s next partner.”

About MKH Capital Partners

MKH Capital Partners is a private equity ﬁrm founded by two entrepreneurial families and professional investors. MKH offers a strong combination of long-term family capital and large-scale private equity expertise and resources. MKH actively partners with business owners and leading management teams to cultivate growth of niche industry players and create stronger companies that become regional/national leaders. MKH is headquartered in Miami, Florida and has an ofﬁce in Panama City, Panama. To learn more, visit http://www.mkhpartners.com.